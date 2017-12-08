× Police receive report of suspicious person in Swatara Township

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Police received a report of a suspicious person Friday afternoon in Swatara Township.

The person was seen while a student was getting off a school bus in the 100 block of North 46th Street.

The student told police that a white male in his early 20’s followed her several blocks while driving a blue Toyota Sedan. She added that he had dark hair, a tattoo on his neck and was wearing a blue shirt with a black watch on his left wrist.

Anyone with information on this suspicious activity incident is asked to contact Swatara Police Department Cpl. Timothy Shatto at 717-564-2550 or by email tshatto@swatarapolice.org.