× Police search for man accused of robbing Harrisburg Subway restaurant

HARRISBURG — Susquehanna Township police are searching for a 28-year-old Harrisburg man accused of robbing a Subway restaurant in Dauphin Plaza on November 28.

Farley Darrin Vest Jr. is charged with armed robbery and person not to possess a firearm. Police say he entered the restaurant on the 3800 block of Union Deposit Road, passed an employee a note demanding cash, and displayed a firearm.

Police are attempting to locate Vest. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Susquehanna Township Police Department at (717) 652-8265. There is a monetary reward for anyone with information leading to his apprehension.