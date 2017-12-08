× Police seeking suspect from armed robbery of Dollar General store in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Police are seeking a suspect from an armed robbery.

On Sunday, December 3 around 10 p.m., police were called to the Dollar General store in the 1000 block of S. Edgar Street of York for a report of an armed robbery.

The suspect allegedly entered the store, pointed a handgun at the clerk and demanded money from the register before fleeing the store with an undetermined amount of cash.

The suspect is described as a white male, standing about 5’6″ tall with a thin build. He was wearing all black clothing and a tan ski mask.

Anyone with information concerning this crime is asked to contact the department at (717)843-0851 or e-mail the department at police@sgtpd.org. Tips may also be submitted to the York County Crime Stoppers by calling 800-722-0991 or you can submit a tip on-line at www.yorkcountycrimestoppers.org.