Tractor trailer carrying Tito's vodka overturns, closes I-95 ramp in Philadelphia

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa.– A busy ramp in Philadelphia was flooded with vodka early Thursday morning. Literally.

An overturned tractor-trailer carrying Titos’ Vodka closed the Woodhaven Road east ramp to Interstate 95 south around 4:45 a.m. on Thursday, according to FOX29 Philadelphia.

It took crews several hours to unload the truck so that it could be righted.

The truck driver suffered only minor injuries, but some bottles of vodka were lost in the process.