Turning cold through weekend, with a chance for some spots to see snowflakes!

COLD END TO THE WEEK: It’s a slightly colder start this morning, and there’s still a slight breeze. Temperatures are beginning in the 20s to lower 30s throughout the area with a few clouds. Wind chill values feel like the 20s at times before the winds settle. There’s clouds and some sun for the rest of the day, and it’s a colder one too. Afternoon high temperatures only reach the middle to upper 30s. The winds are light to quiet, so wind chill won’t play much of a role in the already cold feel. Friday evening plans remain quite cold, so be sure to dress appropriately for any plans. Overnight temperatures are expected to fall into the middle 20s to near 30 degrees under partly cloudy skies.

COLD WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The next system approaches Saturday, so plenty of clouds are expected throughout the day. Some flurries or snow showers, perhaps even a period of light snow, could clip our eastern most locations, but many just see plenty of clouds. It could be enough for a coating to an inch if it comes close enough west. It’s a bit less cold, with readings in the middle 30s. There’s mostly cloudy skies through the night as a wave passes through, and it brings some more flurries to parts of the region. Very little to no accumulations are expected through this time period. A reinforcing shot of cold air slips in behind the system for Sunday. Afternoon high temperatures are cold, only in the lower 30s. Skies are partly sunny. Conditions are breezy throughout the weekend, so wind chill plays a role in making temperatures feel colder.

COLD IN PLACE NEXT WEEK: Monday is milder with more sunshine. Readings are near 40 degrees. The next system swings through just in time for Tuesday. Some overnight snow showers and flurries are possible, with some snow showers or even some light snow during the day on Tuesday. Temperatures turn cold again, with readings in the 30s. Yet another shot of cold air moves in behind this system, and it looks like the coldest thus far. Readings are in the 20s to near 30 degrees. Thursday remains quite cold with partly sunny skies. The next wave is fast approaching, and could bring some late day or overnight flurries.

Have a great weekend!