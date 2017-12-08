× Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominees from our area’s teams

The NFL has announced the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominees for this season.

The award represents the best of the NFL’s commitment to philanthropy and community impact. Each of the players selected as his team’s Man of the Year is now eligible to win the national award. Considered one of the League’s most prestigious honors, the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award recognizes an NFL player for outstanding community service activities off the field as well as excellence on the field.

These are the nominees from our four area teams:

Batlimore Ravens – TE Ben Watson

Philadelphia Eagles – S Malcolm Jenkins

Pittsburgh Steelers – DE Cameron Heyward

Washington Redskins – LS Nick Sundberg

Each team released a short video or post, highlighting their nominee’s efforts in the community and why they deserve the award:

