York County files suit against drug manufacturers, distributors

YORK COUNTY, Pa. -- In a 252-page complaint, York County has filed suit against 24 drug manufacturers and distributors.

The complaint claims the defendants, four of which are out-of-state physicians, allegedly downplayed the risk of drugs, including oxycontin, fentanyl and percocet.

"This case is about one thing: corporate greed," the complaint read. "Defendants put their desire for profits above the health and well-being of the York County consumers as the cost of Plaintiff."

The York County Solicitor says if the county wins, the money received through the lawsuit would replace the funds that have gone towards the fight against the opioid epidemic.