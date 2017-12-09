Cumberland County kids get chance to ‘Shop With A Cop’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SILVER SPRING TWP., Pa. - Police officers in Cumberland County took time out Saturday morning to help make the holidays brighter for children and their families.

Dozens of children went up and down the aisles at a Cumberland County Walmart to pick out gifts for the holiday season.

“Today I felt like I was the queen of everything, because I was actually getting the stuff I need and stuff like that,” said Tanisha Rice, one of the children who participated. “I get to pick all the things I've actually wanted and I enjoyed being with the cops.”

It's the third time Silver Spring Township police say they have organized ‘Shop with A Cop’ in conjunction with the Cumberland Valley School District. It’s a program Officer Wes Schmidt says he brought here from his time working in California.

“We just love doing this,” Schmidt said. “It's something that I enjoy doing along with all the other officers.”

The children say they had a great time, even if there was a little anxiety to start out.

“I felt nervous for the first time but then I felt great,” said Jessica Lanham, one of the children who took part.

“I got a drone, I got winter clothes and I got snow boots,” said Garrick Lanham, Jessica’s younger brother.

“The students that we have here today are so happy that they can have this opportunity provided for them,” said Maddie Bushey, a school counselor. “They're shopping for their family members and themselves and they're just feeling very happy that they can be part of such a wonderful experience.”

Officers say they get something out of the experience as well.

“It's always a great day,” said Chief Chris Raubenstine of the Silver Spring Township police department. “We deal with a lot of the not so enjoyable aspects of life sometimes, and this helps renew us and reminds us why we're out here doing it.”