Holiday spirit surrounds Italian Lake in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa.– Italian Lake in Harrisburg is now ready for the holiday season.

“A Tremendous Christmas Italian Lake” kicked off its weekend event on Saturday.

This is the first year for the event and it benefits the Bethesda Mission.

Choirs singing, visits with Santa and horse-drawn carriage rides are just some of the many things taking place this weekend.

A 35-foot tree is also decorated by the lake and was lit during a special ceremony on Saturday and the snow just added to the holiday experience for many.

“How perfect is this? On the day of the event, it’s really our first significant snowfall of the season in the area,” commented Rita Unger, who enjoyed the event.

Activities continues on Sunday from noon until five p.m.