× State Police begin coverage of Conestoga Township in the New Year

CONESTOGA TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa — State Police will take over coverage in Conestoga Township beginning on Jan. 1, 2018.

On December 6th, Conestoga Township decided to ended their contract with the Southern Regional Police Department at midnight, on December 31, 2017. Effective at 12:01 a.m. on January 1, 2018, Pennsylvania State Police will resume providing full service police coverage until notified of any further arraignments for local police coverage by the Township.

The Pennsylvania State Police si fully equipped and able to provide this service to the Township and has begun its preparation for a smooth transition with eh Southern Regional Police Department. Residents will be able will be able to contact the Pennsylvania State Police for emergencies by calling 911 or the main number at Troop J Lancaster Barracks at 717-299-7650.

Troop J Commander Captain Maurice A. Tomlinson stated “It is our mission to provide quality, dedicated service to members of the Lancaster County community. All of the services provided by the Pennsylvania State Police will be available to the residents of Conestoga Township. I look forward to hearing from individuals during scheduled Township monthly meetings to hear the concerns and to work collectively at addressing them.”