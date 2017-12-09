ULLR Festival held to summon a snowy season at Ski Roundtop

WARRINGTON TOWNSHIP, York County, Pa.– Despite Saturday’s snowfall, hundreds of people in our area are asking for even more snow!

Ski Roundtop and Troegs Independent Brewing teamed up to host the second annual ULLR fest. The festival honors, and calls upon ULLR, the Norse God of Snow, to bring plenty of snowflakes to the area this winter.

Revelers got the chance to enjoy some cold seasonal beer to kick-off the winter season at Ski Roundtop in Warrington Township, York County.

“One of my favorite parts is that it’s just a way to bring everybody back to the mountain, set a date and everybody comes and joins us and soaks in all the sights and start thinking about skiing again, which is really what we love to see to get everything started.” said Sam Krepps, with Ski Roundtop.

Also at the event, a raffle to benefit the Peyton Walker Foundation, which provides no cost heart screenings to student athletes.