Man in motorized scooter struck, flown to York Hospital

CHAMBERSBURG BOROUGH, FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa — A 66-year-old man is fighting for his life at York Hospital after being struck by a vehicle while riding in a motorized scooter on Friday evening.

According to Chambersburg Police Department, when they responded to the crash in the 800 block of Wayne Avenue, a 66-year-old man was found lying in the road.

He was treated on-scene, and flown to York Trauma Center with life-threatening injuries.

Police say the man was trying to cross Wayne Avenue on a motorized scooter, when he was struck by a vehicle driven by a 33-year-old man.

The Chambersburg Police Dept.’s Accident Investigation team are investigating this incident.