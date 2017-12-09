York County residents enjoy first snow of the season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRING GARDEN TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa. -- The temperatures have finally dropped...bringing accumulating snowfall all across the area, putting some folks to work.

"It came down quicker than I thought it was going to come," said Ann Vance, sales associate at 'Kids Klothes' in Spring Garden Township.

Vance says she looked outside and realized she had a few extra things to do this afternoon.

"I put salt down earlier and I thought it was going to be ok. Then I came out and all the sudden I was like...uhhh I need to shovel," added Vance.

She says the amount of snow she saw was quite the surprise.

"Oh yeah, I didn't think it would be as bad as it was, and now I have to make sure we have our milk, our bread...but there may not even be any on the shelves once I get there later," said Vance.

"I'm hoping my husband already shoveled...but I may have to help," she added laughing.

Her thoughts on this early December snowfall?

"It's very pretty...but very cold," said Vance.

As for Angela Baiata, store manager at Jos. A. Bank's, she says she walked out after an 8-hour shift...only to find her car covered in snow.

"I would say there was about 4 inches on there....yeah...and I couldn't find my scraper because it was buried under Christmas gifts in my trunk," said Baiata.

She says she, too was surprised at how fast the snow came down.

"Yeah...no...I was not expecting this much this quick today," added Baiata.

And while she isn't looking forward to shoveling, Baiata says she is looking forward to enjoying it with her children.

"Tonight we will be staying home playing in the snow," said Baiata.

Others were simply out hoping the snow would bring some good luck.

"Just out here playing a few lotto numbers...trying to win a couple dollars for Christmas," said Robert Johnson, York resident.

His plans for the evening? He says he'll be spending quality time with his mother.

"We'll just sit in front of the window and probably just watch the snow for a couple of hours...just to pass the time away," Johnson added.