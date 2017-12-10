× 22-year-old shot and killed in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa — Lancaster City Police are investigating a shooting that killed a 22-year-old Lancaster man early Sunday morning.

Police say they were called to the 700 block of First Street, around 1:30 a.m. for reports of a shots fired. Police arrived to find a man laying on the sidewalk, with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body.

Officers rendered aid on scene, and the man was taken to Lancaster General Hospital. He succumbed to his injuries shortly after arriving in the emergency room.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lancaster City Police at (717) 735-3300 or Lancaster City-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-322-1913.