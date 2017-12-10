× Blood-covered man, wielding fire poker faces disorderly conduct charges

LOWER FRANKFORD TOWNSHIP, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa — A Shippensburg man is facing disorderly conduct and public drunkenness charges after State Police find him covered in blood, wielding a fire poker.

State Police in Carlisle responded to a 911 hang-up call on Bobcat Road just after 2:00 p.m. on Saturday.

When Troopers arrived, they found 24-year-old Matthew Kilgore, of Shippensburg, covered in his own blood, wielding a fire poker, and screaming they “they” were trying to “get him”.

Kilgore approached a house in this state and tried to make contact with the owner.

Police found that he was under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance.

He is facing charges of public drunkenness and disorderly conduct and was transported to an area hospital for evaluation.