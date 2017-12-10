Dog with growth receives an early Christmas miracle in Lancaster County

MANOR TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A dog in Lancaster County got an early Christmas miracle.

‘Best’, an 8-year-old German Shepherd, was brought to The Pet Pantry of Lancaster County after a ruptured salivary gland left him with a severely swollen neck.

Jeff Sanders, says `Best` was his sister’s dog…but after she passed away…he was left to care for him.

“She was an amazing person,” said Sanders. “She was pronounced terminal a few months after that…so to honor her I took him in,” added Jeff Sanders, ‘Bests’ owner.

After encountering medical issues himself, bills followed, making it hard for him to give `Best` the surgery he desperately needed.

“It’s a very expensive surgery from my understanding,” said Sanders.

“I Couldn’t afford it,” he added,

That’s when Dr. Bryan Langlois at The Pet Pantry of Lancaster County came to the rescue, offering to do the nearly $2,000 surgery for free.

“I was able to reach out to the Last Chance Fund Committee and explain the situation…and they didn’t really hesitate…they said sure…here is the money to go ahead and take care of that surgery,” said Bryan Langlois, DVM Medical Director & Co-Founder at The Pet Pantry of Lancaster County.

Once the surgery was performed with no complications, there was a sigh of relief.

Today, Sanders is left with two simple words.

“Very grateful,” said Sanders.

He says the whole ordeal has made him appreciate the little things.

“It’s amazing that there are people like that out there,” added Sanders.

For more information The Pet Pantry of Lancaster County, visit: petpantrylc.org