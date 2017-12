× Fire rips through Lancaster home

LANCASTER, Pa — One adult is displaced after a multiple-alarm house fire in Lancaster that started on Saturday night, and continued into Sunday morning.

According to 911 dispatch, crews were called to the 300 block of Pearl Street in Lancaster around 11:30 p.m., Saturday for a house fire.

There are no reports of any injuries.

The Red-Cross was called to assist one adult with food, clothing and shelter.