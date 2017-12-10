× Light display raises funds for Pennsylvania Wounded Warriors

WARRINGTON TWP., Pa. – A York County family is in the holiday spirit, and you can tell, thanks to the thousands of lights on their three-acre property spanning two homes on Krone Road.

“There’s several months of putting everything up here, because you can’t do anything in the lawn until the grass is done growing, but we start on the trees and shrubs and areas of the house where we don’t have to mow the grass,” said Ken Garner, one of the people responsible for setting up the display.

For some, it harkens back to another time when they say more people took part in decorating their homes for the holidays.

“Now it’s just decorations or the lights moving to the music, and those are pretty cool too, but this is pretty gigantic for the size,” said Duane Jumper, Jr., who saw the display. “I haven’t seen anything this big in a long time.”

The display is for more than just entertainment. It raises funds for Pennsylvania Wounded Warriors, having raised more than $21,000 for the non-profit organization in the last five years.

“I mean these guys go over there come back all busted up and it’s a private organization raising money to help them,” Garner said.

The light display even gets plenty of repeat visitors.

“Just all the lights and stuff, and it’s for a good cause, and for people to come together and the camaraderie that goes along with it, a sense of community,” said Holly Bickle, who visited the display.

It’s a point of pride for Garner. He estimates thousands of people from across the area have enjoyed his family’s display over the years.

“Kids get a lot of enjoyment out of it, and it’s a lot of work, but I mean it seems to me I see all the kids coming and all the people, it seems to be worthwhile,” he said.

If you missed the display, it goes Wednesday through Sunday nights until Christmas, and on Saturdays, Santa visits as well, if weather lets him make the trip from the North Pole.