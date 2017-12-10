× New York man busted for fraud after using ID of man several inches taller

SPRINGETTSBURY TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa — A New York man is busted for fraud in York County after police discover he was several inches shorter than the height listed on the ID he was using.

Jose Caceres, 23, is facing charges of identity theft, theft by deception and tampering with public record, after he allegedly tried to use a Verizon customers account to purchase four iPhone 8 Plus phones.

According to Springettsbury Township Police, shortly before 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday, they were dispatched to the Verizon Store in the 2800 block of Whiteford Road for a report of fraud.

An employee told police a man was trying to pick-up 4 iPhones, using a fake ID, and they had verified that he was not the owner of the account.

Police responded to the store and made contact with the suspect, who was later identified as Caceres. The Washington ID Caceres was using had the information of the Washington man whose Verizon account he was trying to charge the phones to.

Upon inspecting the ID, the officer noticed the height listed was 5′ 9″ but that Caceres was several inches shorter.

When police told Caceres the incident was being investigated, he admitted that he had found the victims information online and that he was not part of a larger crime organization.

Jose Caceres was arraigned and taken to York County Prison in lieu of $100,000 bail.