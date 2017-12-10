Santa picks up donations for needy families in Gettysburg

CUMBERLAND TOWNSHIP, Adams County, Pa.– Families in part of Adams County will get a little extra help this holiday season, thanks to donations, firefighters and Santa himself!

The guy in red was out on Sunday on his four-wheeled sleigh, collecting donations from people in Cumberland Township. Bags filled with food, toys and other gifts were gathered and taken to the Gettysburg Fire Department, where they will be given out to families in need.

Firefighters, along with The Elm Street Project, are trying to stuff a truck full of gifts and grocery items for those in need.

“When you look at the community, it’s always great to see the people you’ve actually helped and the families in need. You always want to be able to help them any way you can and everything we can do possible,” said Tiffany Shetter, Coordinator of the “Stuff the Truck” campaign.

Families in need of the donated items can pick them up this week. They will be available at The Elm Street Office, located at 40 East High Street. Pick up times are Tuesday through Thursday from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. each afternoon. For more information, call (717) 334-1518.