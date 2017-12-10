Staying cold with a few snow chances this week

STARTING THE WEEK: We see more sunshine Monday with morning lows in the low-to-mid 20s. Skies remain partly cloudy as highs reach around 40. Tuesday brings another snow chance for the morning. Accumulation will be light, if any and isolated to the northern counties of Central PA. Winds will be more breezy with southerly winds switching to out of the west at 10-15MPH. Skies stay mostly cloudy all day long.

BITTER COLD WEDNESDAY: Temperatures drop rapidly late Tuesday into Wednesday morning as the winds pick up. Morning lows will be in the teens, but with a west-northwesterly wind gusting to 30MPH, wind chills will start in the single digits out the door Wednesday. Highs reach the upper-20s but wind chills stay in the teens all day long. Skies will be partly cloudy.

SLOWLY WARMING FINISH: Winds slow a bit for Thursday with lows in the teens. Highs will reach around 30 with an afternoon light snow chance. Skies remain mostly cloudy. Much of the same for Friday, though a couple degrees warmer with a slim snow chance around noon. Saturday makes it to the mid-30s, with Sunday looking much warmer, into the 40s, with a slight chance of rain under partly cloudy skies.

Have a great one!

-Meteorologist Bradon Long