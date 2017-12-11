30 teens facing criminal mischief charges after underage drinking, damaging Warm Springs Lodge
PERRY COUNTY, Pa.– 30 teens are facing charges after being caught drinking underage and causing property damage to a lodge.
On December 10 around 5:30 a.m., police were dispatched to Warm Springs Lodge in Spring Township for a report of a large group of teens damaging the lodge and underage drinking.
Upon arrival, police found 30 people, all less than 19-years-old, with a large amount of alcoholic beverage.
Police also found that several thousand dollars of property damage was caused to the lodge.
Police are still investigating the incident.
40.353864 -77.263504