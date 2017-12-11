Police seek masked man accused of robbing Lancaster County Burger King

MOUNT JOY, Lancaster County — Manheim Borough police are seeking a suspect in the robbery of a Burger King on the 900 block of East Main Street, just east of Mount Joy.

The suspect, described as a black male wearing a black jacket, black pants, black shoes and a mask, confronted a group of employees as they left the restaurant just after 1 a.m. He ordered them back inside and demanded an undisclosed amount of cash. When the employees complied, he fled the scene, heading east toward Lancaster Estates.

The suspect held an object he presented as a gun during the robbery, police say.

Anyone with information about the robbery, or who recognizes the individual in the surveillance images, is asked to contact Manheim Borough police Detectives Kiesel or Szulborski at 717-665-2481.

Tips can also be submitted via this CrimeWatch page.