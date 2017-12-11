Adams County SPCA seizes 133 animals living in ‘deplorable conditions’

ADAMS COUNTY — The Adams County SPCA seized 133 animals after executing a search warrant Friday at a residence. Officials say the animals, which included donkeys, pigs, cats, rabbits, chickens ducks, geese, and other birds, were living in “deplorable,” “unsanitary” conditions.

The animals are not available for adoption at this time, due to the fact that they are part of a pending court case, the SPCA says. Those interested in helping can donate hay, bagged straw, Tractor Supply gift cards, or money to help cover veterinarian costs, farrier fees and other expenses related to the animals’ care, according to the SPCA.

Due to this being an open investigation, no further details will be released until the appropriate time, the SPCA says.