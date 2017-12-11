Carson Wentz: ‘I will come back stronger than ever’

LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 10: Quarterback Carson Wentz #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles drops back to pass against the Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on December 10, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images)
PHILADELPHIA — The past two days haven’t been easy for Carson Wentz.
On Sunday, the Eagles quarterback suffered a knee injury against the Los Angeles Rams. A day later, head coach Doug Pederson confirmed that Wentz tore his ACL, ending an MVP-caliber season.
Hours after learning the news, the second-year quarterback shared some of his thoughts on social media.