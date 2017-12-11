× Carson Wentz: ‘I will come back stronger than ever’

PHILADELPHIA — The past two days haven’t been easy for Carson Wentz.

On Sunday, the Eagles quarterback suffered a knee injury against the Los Angeles Rams. A day later, head coach Doug Pederson confirmed that Wentz tore his ACL, ending an MVP-caliber season.

Hours after learning the news, the second-year quarterback shared some of his thoughts on social media.