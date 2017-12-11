× Columbia woman arrested on suspicion of shoplifting

COLUMBIA, Lancaster County — Columbia Borough Police arrested a 35-year-old woman suspected of committing retail theft at a CVS Pharmacy on Dec. 5.

Mary Waiwada, no known address, was detained on the 400 block of Locust Street within minutes of CVS employees reporting the theft to police at 1:57 p.m., police say. Waiwada matched the description of the suspect provided to police. Waiwada was two blocks from the store, which is located at 615 Locust Street. She was found to be in possession of merchandise from the store that she did not pay for, police say.

CVS employees positively identified Waiwada, as did store surveillance video, according to police.

Waiwada was arraigned on one count of retail theft by Magisterial District Judge Miles K. Bixler and committed to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $5,000 bail.