Former State Rep. linked to illegal gambling operation sentenced to 18 months house arrest

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A former state representative from Allegheny County linked to an illegal gambling operation was sentenced Monday in the county’s Common Pleas Court.

Marc J. Gergely, 48, will serve 18 months house arrest and three months probation.

Wiretapped phone conversations revealed that Gergely assisted Ronald “Porky” Melocchi’s attempts to place illegal gambling machines in bars, restaurants and other businesses in the McKeesport area. He also collected a campaign contribution from Melocchi and later wrote a check to a colleague’s political campaign, the prosecution said.

The ex-lawmaker pleaded guilty in August to conspiracy involving gambling devices and violation of state election code prohibiting cash or anonymous contributions.

Gergely, a Democrat, resigned his seat in the state legislature on November 6, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported.

He represented the 35th legislative district, which includes McKeesport and various other municipalities in Allegheny County.