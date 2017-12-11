× Harrisburg man arrested after police find 2 lbs. of marijuana, $42,000 in search of his home

HARRISBURG — A 19-year-old Harrisburg man was arrested after police executing a search warrant at his home on Dec. 5 found two pounds of marijuana and $42,000 in cash, according to the Harrisburg Bureau of Police.

Javier T. Gonzalez, of the 1500 block of Vernon Street, is charged with possession with intent to deliver marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia in the incident.

Members of the Harrisburg Police Vice Unit and the Street Crimes Unit, working with Dauphin County Probation officers and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms agents executed the search warrant at 6:05 a.m., police say.

In addition to the drugs and money, police recovered a 40-caliber handgun, a 9mm handgun, and several items of drug paraphernalia, police say.

Gonzalez was released on $50,000 bail, according to police.