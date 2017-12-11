× Harrisburg police identify pedestrian struck and killed early Saturday morning

HARRISBURG — Police have identified the pedestrian struck and killed early Saturday morning on N. 5th and MaClay Streets.

Dorena Archer, 61, was struck by a vehicle Saturday at 2:34 a.m., police say. The driver of the vehicle summoned police, who found Archer lying in the roadway when they arrived at the scene. Archer was transported to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing, police say. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Harrisburg police at (717) 558-6900 or leave an anonymous tip through Crime Watch.