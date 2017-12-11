× Harrisburg woman enlists aid of two accomplices to assault her ex-boyfriend, police say

HARRISBURG — A Harrisburg woman enlisted the aid of two accomplices to assault her ex-boyfriend last Friday, according to police.

Destiny Levi-Bennett, 21, and her accomplices, Kyree Ross and Jaime Hampton, are accused of kicking and punching the victim during a confrontation on the 600 block of N. 2nd Street last Friday at 11:06 p.m.

The victim broke off a relationship with Levi-Bennett, police say.

During the assault, one of the suspects allegedly removed the victim’s jacket and took his cell phone.

A warrant has been issued for all three suspects, police say. All three are charged with robbery and simple assault.