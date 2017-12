× It’s official: Eagles’ Wentz suffers torn ACL, ending his season

PHILADELPHIA — It’s official.

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz suffered a torn ACL injury to his left knee during Sunday’s 43-35, NFC East-clinching victory over the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, head coach Doug Pederson confirmed Monday at a press conference.

The second-year quarterback’s season is over.

Doug Pederson confirms Eagles nation fears: QB Carson Wentz has torn left ACL, will miss rest of season.

Side note: I still think this team can go very far in playoffs. — Andrew Brandt (@AndrewBrandt) December 11, 2017

Pederson said there is no timetable to when Wentz will undergo surgery to address the injury.