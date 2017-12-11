× Morning light spotty mix, then gusty winds develop Tuesday

COLDEST AIR OF SEASON

This evening is quiet with increasing clouds. Temperatures are very slow to fall and once clouds arrive, they hold steady in the lower and middle 30s. Overnight, a clipper type system passes by north of us and drags a cold front through the area. A few light snow

showers may develop towards morning then through the day, spotty rain and or snow showers are possible. More importantly to note is the blustery, frigid conditions that follow the system. Winds pick up Tuesday afternoon and

evening and gust through Wednesday before abating late Thursday. Gusts could reach 35mph or higher. With temperatures

falling rather fast to the teens Wednesday morning, wind chill values are in the single digits. Afternoon readings only recover to the 20s but you’ll need to dress for single digits and teens with the strong winds continuing. On Thursday, another weak clipper brings light snow flurries and snow showers. Temperatures are below average in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Friday, again, a few light flurries or light snow showers are possible but temperatures are a tad better in the middle 30s.

WEEKEND WARM UP

Ridging in the upper levels returns for the weekend. This means milder more seasonable temperatures. We are near 40 Saturday but into the lower and middle 40s for Sunday and Monday. Next system comes through overnight Sunday into Monday, and brings rain showers for most of the area, except for possibly a mix farther north.

