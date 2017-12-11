Lower Paxton Township Police offer reward for help in identifying retail theft suspects

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP — Police are seeking help in identifying two people suspected of committing retail theft at a Sears department store on the 4600 block of Jonestown Road in Harrisburg on Dec. 8.

Police say the suspects were dropped off in a white pickup truck, which also picked them up after the suspect theft took place.

If you can identify either the suspects or the vehicle, please submit a tip to Crime Stoppers through the Crime Watch website or by calling Dauphin County Dispatch at 717-558-6900. Reference Lower Paxton Case #17-0019862. If your tip leads to an arrest in this case, you could receive a reward of up to $2,000.