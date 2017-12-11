Man accused of assaulting police officers as they respond to report of burglary in progress

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A 19-year-old man faces charges after he allegedly assaulted two police officers when they responded for a burglary in progress.

Susquehanna Township Police responded to a residence on Lucknow Road at 1:28 a.m. Saturday.

Police were told by the complainant that someone was screaming and yelling while trying to gain entry into her residence.

The two officers were allegedly assaulted by Gary Neilson Jr. during the investigation.

Neilson, of Harrisburg, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault of a police officer, loitering and prowling at night time, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.