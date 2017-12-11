× Man facing charges after allegedly committing lewd act in public view

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– A man is facing charges after allegedly committing a lewd act in public view.

Michael Hollenbaugh, 34, is facing indecent exposure and failure to yield to emergency vehicle charges for the incident.

On December 9 at approximately 10:00 a.m., police were requested to assist Dickinson College’s Department of Public Safety in the 200 block of W. High St. for a report of a male masturbating in a vehicle in public view.

Police attempted to initiate a traffic stop on the vehicle, but the vehicle continued to drive for several blocks before pulling over.

A witness was able to positively identify the driver of the vehicle, Hollenbaugh, as the one who committed the lewd act.

Now, he is facing charges.