Man facing charges after allegedly committing lewd act in public view
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– A man is facing charges after allegedly committing a lewd act in public view.
Michael Hollenbaugh, 34, is facing indecent exposure and failure to yield to emergency vehicle charges for the incident.
On December 9 at approximately 10:00 a.m., police were requested to assist Dickinson College’s Department of Public Safety in the 200 block of W. High St. for a report of a male masturbating in a vehicle in public view.
Police attempted to initiate a traffic stop on the vehicle, but the vehicle continued to drive for several blocks before pulling over.
A witness was able to positively identify the driver of the vehicle, Hollenbaugh, as the one who committed the lewd act.
Now, he is facing charges.
40.202721 -77.197232