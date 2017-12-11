Man who lied about age during sexual encounter with 13-year-old girl sentenced

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A man faces jail time after he told a 13-year-old girl he was only 17 when he engaged in sexual contact with her.

Laron Wilson, who was convicted by jury on charges of indecent assault, corruption of a minor and unlawful contact with a minor in September, was sentenced to 8 1/2 to 23 months in Dauphin County Prison with a concurrent seven years of probation. He will also have to register as a sex offender.

According to the Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office, Wilson kissed the girl and tried to get her to touch him in a sexual manner. The victim later found out he was 21 at the time of the incident.

She went to authorities after she saw Wilson with another young girl, the district attorney’s office adds. She was concerned that Wilson was lying to other children about his age.