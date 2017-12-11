Monday starts the week quiet; then cold air and snow chances return

MILDER START TO THE WEEK: The week begins on the quiet side, but you can expect plenty of clouds for the Monday forecast. Temperatures are cold to start, with readings for most in the 20s. A light wind at times makes wind chill values feel a touch lower. Skies are mostly cloudy through the rest of the day, especially the afternoon, as the next wave approaches. Expect afternoon high temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s. The overnight period remains cloudy with some snow showers late. Temperatures aren’t as cold, with readings in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Winds pick up Tuesday, and a mix of rain and snow showers are possible throughout the day. A spotty coating is possible in some spots early in the morning. Expect temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Wind chill values feel like the 30s.

ARCTIC BURST: In the wake of this system, a burst of arctic air moves into the region. It’s the most potent yet this season. Readings fall into the teens to near 20 degrees Wednesday morning. Gusty winds make wind chill values feel like the single digits. Through the rest of the day, winds remain gusty, and lake effect flurries are likely. Temperatures only reach the 20s, and wind chill values are in the teens. Another quick moving wave approaches overnight Wednesday into early Thursday. It brings some snow showers or a brief period of light snow. Accumulations, if any, are minor, and they range from a coating to a half of an inch in some spots. There’s another shot for snow showers or light snow on Friday. A system quickly develops and moves away of the coast, so there’s a small chance the area gets clipped.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The weekend brings a shift in the pattern, making for a milder stretch. Temperatures are near 40 degrees on Saturday under partly sunny skies. Sunday the next system approaches. It increases clouds after some morning sun. A few late day or evening showers are possible. Expect readings in the lower to middle 40s.

Have a great Monday!