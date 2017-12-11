× NFL Week 14: How did our area teams fare?

Week 14 of the NFL Season is almost in the books.

Here’s a look how our four area teams fared this weekend:

REDSKINS 13, CHARGERS 30

The Washington Redskins’ season is essentially over, as the team was steamrolled by the Chargers on Sunday.

Los Angeles got out to a 23-6 halftime lead and never looked back.

QB Philip Rivers threw for 319 yards and 2 TDs, and RB Melvin Gordon added a score on the ground to help lead the Chargers to the victory.

QB Kirk Cousins couldn’t get anything going through the air, finishing with 151 yards and 1 TD as the ‘Skins fell to 5-8 on the season.

The team will face Arizona at home on Sunday at 1:00 p.m.

RAVENS 38, STEELERS 39

The Pittsburgh Steelers were able to keep rolling, picking up a win on a late field goal on Sunday Night Football.

The game was a great back-and-forth battle, with the Steelers leading 20-14 at halftime.

Baltimore came out and scored 17 unanswered points, leading the Steelers to rally from 11 points down in the second half to secure the victory.

QB Ben Roethlisberger threw for 506 yards and and two scores, while RB Le’Veon Bell punched in two scores of his own.

QB Joe Flacco threw for 269 yards and 2 TDs, and RB Alex Collins added 120 yards and a score on the ground, but it wasn’t enough.

K Chris Boswell nailed a 46-yard field goal with less than two minutes in the game.

The Ravens are battling for their playoff lives, and will take the fight to Cleveland on Sunday at 1:00 p.m.

Pittsburgh will look to stay hot as they face the rival New England Patriots at home on Sunday at 4:25 p.m.

EAGLES 43, RAMS 35

The Philadelphia Eagles clinched the NFC East on Sunday with a victory, but it felt for many like a loss after QB Carson Wentz went down with an injury in the third quarter.

The game was a back-and-forth classic, featuring the top two picks from the 2016 Draft in Wentz and Rams’ QB Jared Goff.

The Eagles took a 24-14 lead into the half, but the Rams opened the second half on a surge, marching right down the field for a touchdown and blocking a punt for a score.

Philadelphia was able to rebound with 12 points in the game’s final quarter, including a 16-yard fumble return for a TD by DE Brandon Graham as time expired.

The win clinched the team’s first playoff berth since 2013.

Wentz threw for 291 yards and 4 TDs with 1 INT before being hurt while attempting to score on a scramble. The team will know the extent of Wentz’s left knee injury later on Monday.

Goff threw for 199 yards and two scores, but it was not enough, as two lost fumbles down the stretch proved to be costly.

The Eagles, with or without Wentz, will finish their road trip with an East Coast stop against the New York Giants at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday.