One in custody after explosion in New York City

NEW YORK-- An injured suspected bomber is in custody after a possible pipe bomb explosion in Manhattan.

Update regarding explosion at 42nd St and 8th Ave, in subway: One male suspect is in custody. No injuries other than suspect at this time. Avoid the area. Subways bypassing #PortAuthority and Times Square Stations. Info is preliminary. pic.twitter.com/bEAdjq8mYc — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) December 11, 2017

Preliminary information, according to two law enforcement sources, one local and one federal, indicates a pipe bomb may have unintentionally exploded. The person in custody appears to be injured, according to the federal law enforcement source.

Another New York police source says a man in custody may have set off a device, injuring himself.

The explosion struck the Port Authority bus terminal at 42nd Street and Eighth Avenue near Times Square.

According to PIX11, a man with a "possible second device" has been detained in the subway tunnel.

Sources said that the man was described as "wires coming out of him."

Multiple subway lines have been evacuated and trains are bypassing Times Square and Port Authority.

A witness, Francisco Ramirez, said he heard two explosions as he was exiting a bus about 7:45 a.m. ET. He heard both blasts distinctly even though he was wearing headphones.

"From what I saw it sounded like it came from the subway, but I'm just guessing," he said. "It was two distinct explosions seconds from each other. As I was making my way toward the outside, I kept getting shoved by cops and there were cops at every entrance blocking and there was police and SWAT everywhere.

"It was scary. It was just a lot of chaos but I didn't see any injuries."

Marlyn Yu Sherlock was at a retail store on the main floor of the terminal when people began flooding out of the subway entrance, "screaming, running in panic," she said.

"The PA system was still blaring Christmas carols," Sherlock said. "It took about four minutes before men in black cop uniforms started shooing people out of Port Authority. As I walked further away from the building, I kept asking the heavily armed cops what it was. They said 'suspicious package.

