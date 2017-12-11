× Penn State’s Barkley makes AP’s All-America First Team as an all-purpose back

UNIVERSITY PARK — The accolades keep coming for Saquon Barkley.

The Penn State junior running back was voted first-team All-America by the Associated Press and the Football Writers Association of America as an all-purpose back. He was also voted a second-team member of the USA Today All-America team as a running back, Penn State announced.

Barkley has already collected several honors this season, winning the Paul Hornung Award for college football’s most versatile player and dominating the Big Ten major awards, winning 2017 Graham-George Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year, 2017 Ameche-Dayne Big Ten Running Back of the Year and 2017 Rodgers-Dwight Big Ten Return Specialist of the Year.

He also won the Chicago Tribune Silver Football, awarded to the conference’s top player, for the second straight year.

Barkley also finished fourth in the Heisman Trophy voting, and became the 100th first-team All-American in Penn State history.

He was also a finalist for three other national awards – Maxwell Award, Doak Walker Award, Walter Camp Player of the Year Award.