Police investigate 7-Eleven, Turkey Hill robberies on Derry Street

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Swatara Township Police are investigating two robberies that took place on Derry Street in Harrisburg.

The first incident occurred at 7-Eleven, located in the 4800 block of Derry Street, Sunday night around 9:58 p.m. According to police, two suspects entered the store and robbed the clerk at knifepoint. The suspect who threatened the clerk was described as a white or Hispanic male, approximately 5’10” tall with a stocky build. He was wearing a black jacket with white writing, a black hat with writing, a red bandana and tan pants. The second suspect, who stood by the door, was described as tall and thin and was wearing all black, including a hooded jacket and mask, police add. Both suspects fled with an undetermined amount of cash.

Around 12:33 a.m. Monday, Turkey Hill, located in the 6300 block of Derry Street, was robbed. Police say the suspect, identified as a black male with a thin build wearing a black hoodie, black pants and a black mask, threatened the clerk with a knife as he pushed and pulled him to the area of the registers. The male fled the store with cash and merchandise.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Swatara Police Det. Cpl. Timothy Shatto at 717-564-2550 or by email to tshatto@swatarapolice.org.