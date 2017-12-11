× Poll: How much do you expect to spend on gifts this holiday season?

It appears that Americans may be spending less for the holiday season this year.

According to several polls, holiday shoppers are saying they will spend less money on presents this eyar.

Creditcards.com reports that only 53% of adults will buy a gift costing at least $50.

Matt Schulz, a senior analyst, says that the reason is debt, and that many shoppers are hoping to avoid a big credit card bill in January by spending less in December.

However, other experts are predicting that over $1 trillion will be spent during this holiday season.

Our question is, how much do you expect to spend on gifts this holiday season?