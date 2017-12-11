× Swatara Township police nab suspected armed robber in Steelton

STEELTON, Dauphin County — A 27-year-old suspect was arrested Friday after allegedly robbing a Turkey Hill store in Steelton, police say.

Tyree Morton was apprehended at the intersection of North Harrisburg Street and Chambers Hill Road after allegedly committing the armed robbery at the convenience store on the first block of South Harrisburg Street at 6:15 p.m., Swatara Township police say.

He is charged with one count of armed robbery.