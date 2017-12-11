× Wolf administration reminds consumers that ACA open enrollment ends Friday

HARRISBURG — Governor Wolf today reminded consumers that open enrollment for 2018 individual health insurance plans under the Affordable Care Act ends Friday.

“Open enrollment ends this Friday, and unless you experience a significant life change like a loss of other health insurance coverage, this is the last chance you will have to enroll through the marketplace until next year,” said Wolf in a press release. “I strongly urge Pennsylvanians who need health coverage to shop today for the plan that best fits their needs.”

More than 161,388 Pennsylvanians selected health plans on Healthcare.gov from November 1 to December 2, according to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

“This Administration is committed to helping consumers understand their health insurance options and enroll in coverage,” said Jessica Altman, acting Pennsylvania Insurance Commissioner. “That is why after the Trump administration shortened the open enrollment period and decimated public outreach at the federal level, we launched our own public awareness media campaign, and have been traveling across the state to host open enrollment events in order to help consumers.

“It’s clear that Pennsylvanians want and deserve affordable coverage options that are available through the ACA. I have been encouraged that many of the individuals and families who have come to these events have found options that better meet their needs and that may be more affordable. I hope all Pennsylvanians who need coverage will explore their options to see if they can find the same.”

Information on the various plans available in each area of Pennsylvania, along with videos on buying health insurance and how it works, are available at www.insurance.pa.gov, under the Health tab.

Consumers can also visit Consumers’ Checkbook at https://pa.checkbookhealth.org to view plans in their area, estimate monthly premiums and total annual out-of-pocket costs for each plan, and learn how to buy a plan.

Altman said all plans on the Consumers’ Checkbook site are ACA compliant.

Altman also cautioned consumers on where to shop for health insurance.

“Some companies and agents are offering plans they say are compliant with the ACA, but they are not. The federal marketplace’s website ends in ‘.gov.’ Consumers not shopping on Healthcare.gov are not shopping on the federal marketplace,” Altman said. “In addition, consumers buying an off-exchange plan directly from a company should make sure they are on an official website for one of Pennsylvania’s five health insurers. These are Capital Blue Cross, Geisinger, Highmark, Independence Blue Cross, and UPMC Health Plan.”

Consumers can shop on the federal health care marketplace at Healthcare.gov or by calling 1-800-318-2596.