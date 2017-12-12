Derry Township PD partners with private social network for neighborhoods to build stronger, safer communities

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Derry Township Police Department is partnering with Nextdoor, a private social network for neighborhoods, to improve township-wide and neighbor-to-neighbor-communications.

The hope is to build stronger and safer communities.

With Nextdoor, Derry Township residents can create private neighborhoods websites to share information, including neighborhood public safety issues, community events and activities, local services, and even lost pets, the police department release states. Derry Township Police will also be able to post information, such as important news, services, programs, free events, and emergency notifications, the release adds.

“We discovered there were many Nextdoor neighborhoods already in existence within Derry Township and felt it appropriate to engage those residents in this online platform,” Police Chief Garth Warner said. “There is no cost to our department to be a partner in this social networking application, but the rewards of effectively communicating with our residents is a priority that has proven very beneficial for us in other forms of online communication.

“While it will never replace the value of meeting face-to-face with a resident at a local convenience store or during a foot patrol, it will be a way to reach out to those who may not always be able to do that.”

Neighborhoods establish and self-manage their own Nextdoor website and the Derry Township Police Department will not be able to access residents’ websites, contact information, or content.

Residents interested in joining their neighborhood’s free Nextdoor website can visit nextdoor.com and enter their address.