East Petersburg man convicted of sexually assaulting Manheim Township woman

LANCASTER — A Lancaster County jury convicted an East Petersburg man of several charges relating to a 2016 attack on a Manheim Township woman, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

William Lawrence, 36, was found guilty of indecent assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, aggravated indecent assault, sexual assault, simple assault and unlawful restraint. Three of the offenses are felonies.

The jury found Lawrence not guilty of rape and aggravated assault, the DA’s office said.

According to evidence presented by Assistant District Attorney Susan Ellison, Lawrence beat and sexually assaulted the woman on August 29 and August 30, 2016, in her Louise Avenue home.

The victim did not testify at trial, but her previous statements about the attack were presented as evidence.

The jury rendered a verdict Friday night after deliberating for about five hours.

Lawrence will be sentenced after a background check is completed in a couple months.