FOX43 Finds Them: Police seek your help catching their Most Wanted

YORK COUNTY, Pa.-- FOX43 Finds Them is a segment where police officers will stop by the set of FOX43 Morning News to offer up information on the Most Wanted criminals in the area.

Today, Trooper Brent Miller and Corporal Adam Reed of the Pennsylvania State Police stopped by to discuss the following wanted criminals:

Case 1:

Eric Michael Bruce - wanted for Theft

Incident Date - March 13, 2013

Incident Location - 405 Hoffer Road, Londonderry Twp., Dauphin County

Contact PSP Harrisburg with tips at 717-671-7500

Case 2:

Trenton Brock Lister - wanted on new charges of Theft by Deception

Incident Date - August 8, 2017

Incident Location - Chaparral Tavern, 6878 Anthony Highway, Quincy Township, Franklin County

Contact PSP Chambersburg with tips at 717-264-5161

Case 3:

Eric Theady Banks - wanted for burglary, firearms not to be carried without a license, simple assault, and recklessly endangering another person

Incident Date - November 18, 2017

Last known address for Banks - 1222 Wellington Street, York, PA

Banks is considered armed and dangerous

If you have any information on Banks please leave a tip for Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers. Call Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS. All callers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a CASH REWARD.