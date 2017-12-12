× Lancaster shooting victim in critical condition

LANCASTER, PA. — The man shot late Monday night in Lancaster City is in critical condition. It happened at approximately 11:26 p.m. Officers responded to the 400 blk. Hamilton St. for a report of shots fired with a possible victim on the ground. They found the victim, a 22 year-old male resident of Lancaster City. The victim had a single gun shot wound in his torso.

The patient was transported to LGH for treatment of his injury. He required surgery as a result of the injury and is reported as being in critical condition.

Officers and Detectives processed the scene and canvassed the neighborhood. No additional information is available at this time. Any updates on this case will be sent out as a supplemental news release.

This case is still under investigation. Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact Lancaster City Police at 717-735-3301 or Lancaster Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-1913, or you can anonymously Text a Tip to Crime Stoppers by using your cell phone. Text LANCS plus your message to 847411. Callers may remain anonymous and do not have to give their names.