Male dies in Hopewell Twp. single-vehicle crash

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A male driver died Tuesday afternoon after his vehicle went off the road in Hopewell Township.

The crash occurred around 1:44 p.m. in the area of the 1900 block of Barrens Road South.

The vehicle left the road and ended up in a field, according to the York County Coroner’s Office release. The vehicle had minimal damage and the airbag did not deploy.

The male was unresponsive at the scene and was pronounced dead at York Hospital at 2:41 p.m., the coroner’s release adds.

The cause and manner of death is pending notification of the male’s family.

An investigation into the crash is being led by Pennsylvania State Police.