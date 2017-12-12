Man accused of robbing bank in West Lampeter Twp. arrested in Philadelphia

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A 41-year-old man wanted for robbing a Fulton Bank in West Lampeter Township on December 4 was arrested in Philadelphia.

The FBI violent crimes unit apprehended Emory Edward Reed III on December 8.

A day after Reed allegedly entered the bank and demanded money, West Lampeter Township Police filed robbery and theft charges, police say. An arrest warrant was then issued for the Lancaster City resident.

At the time of his arrest, Reed was on federal probation, according to police.

He was transported and later committed to Lancaster County Prison after failing to post bail set at $35,000.